Sweden: Leader of Social Democrats invited to form new govt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The speaker of Sweden’s parliament tasked the leader of the Social Democratic Party with trying to form a new government. If successful, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson would become the Scandinavian country’s first female prime minister. Parliament speaker Andreas Norlen said Andersson must indicate by Tuesday whether she can find enough support in the lower house of parliament to form a Cabinet. The former leader of the Social Democrats, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, stepped down from his government post on Wednesday but is staying on in a caretaking capacity until a new government is formed. The present Social Democratic-Green governing coalition hopes to secure Andersson’s confirmation as prime minister with the backing of two smaller parties.