US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior U.S. and South Korean diplomats have discussed how to restart stalled talks with North Korea, days after the North conducted artillery firing drills in its latest weapons tests. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was in Seoul on Thursday for talks on security issues including North Korea, economic cooperation and other matters. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says Kritenbrink and his South Korean counterpart Yeo Seung-bae agreed on the importance of pursuing stability on the Korean Peninsula. It says they discussed various ways to resume talks with Pyongyang.