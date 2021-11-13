Al-Jazeera says bureau chief detained by Sudanese forces

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera says its bureau chief in Sudan has been detained by security forces. The network said on Twitter on Sunday that Sudanese forces raided the journalist’s home. Al-Jazeera did not elaborate. Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The development comes a day after security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country. Activists say at least five people were killed and several were wounded.