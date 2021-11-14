Champion race car driver, top instructor Bob Bondurant dies

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Bob Bondurant, a former champion race car driver and founder of a high-performance driving school that taught many A-list actors, has died at age 88. According to his family and the Bondurant Racing School website, Bondurant died Friday in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. No cause of death was released. The website says Bondurant taught stunt driving, competition driving, police pursuit driving, evasive driving for chauffeurs and bodyguards, plus other skills. His school has had over 500,000 graduates. The website says the celebrities Bondurant instructed in road course driving for their movie roles included Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, James Garner and Nicolas Cage. Funeral plans weren’t immediately available Sunday.