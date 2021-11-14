Spain summons Cuban envoy over refusal to accredit reporters

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spain’s foreign minister has summoned Cuba’s top diplomat in Madrid to explain why Havana has revoked the press credentials of five journalists on the island working for Spanish state news agency Efe. Spanish diplomatic sources told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Spanish embassy in Havana is also working with Cuban authorities in an effort to ensure the return of the Efe team’s credentials, which they need in order to work in Cuba. Efe said Cuban officials offered no explanation about why or until when they were revoking the credentials. The step late Saturday came two days before a planned opposition protest march in Cuba.