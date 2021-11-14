State TV: 2 moderate quakes jolt southern Iran, 1 died

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media says two moderate earthquakes have struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, caused one young man to die. Iran’s Seismological Center said that the quakes of magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 struck Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz Sunday afternoon, some 1000 kilometers (640 miles) south of the Iranian capital of Tehran. It said the heaviest temblor struck at a depth of 18 kilometers (about 11 miles). The epicenter is located some 22 kilometers (14 miles) southeast of Bandar Abas port in Hormozgan province.