Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span is going on trial in one of the deaths. Billy Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. The 48-year-old’s trial is set to begin Monday. After Chemirmir’s arrest in March 2018 following an attack on a woman who survived, authorities found Harris’ body in her home. Authorities then announced they were reviewing hundreds of other deaths. In the following years, the number of people Chemirmir was accused of killing grew. Chemirmir’s attorney says the evidence against him is circumstantial.