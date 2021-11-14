UN experts to review plans for release of Fukushima water

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A team from the U.N. nuclear agency has arrived in Japan to assess preparations for the release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. Japanese officials say the experts are to meet with Japanese officials and visit the Fukushima Daiichi plant to discuss technical details of the planned release. The government and the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, announced plans in April to start gradually releasing the treated radioactive water, stored in about 1,000 tanks, in 2023 to make room for facilities needed for the plant’s decommissioning. The plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, local residents and Japan’s neighbors, including China and South Korea.