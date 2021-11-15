Skip to Content
Italy: Police move against violent anti-vaccine activists

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Police in Italy are conducting searches against 17 anti-vaccine activists who were purportedly affiliated with a Telegram chat that espoused violence against government, medical and media figures for their perceived support of COVID-19 restrictions. Police in Turin said the chat group had tens of thousands of members and was a prime forum for organizing protests against Italy’s health pass. Like many European countries, Italy requires the so-called Green Pass to dine indoors, visit museums and cinemas and for long-distance public transport. The health pass shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having been cured of COVID-19. Protests have grown more acute after Italy last month became the first Western country to also require the pass to access workplaces.

Associated Press

