Judge: Kobe Bryant’s widow must turn over therapy records

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ruled that Kobe Bryant’s widow must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County in her lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress after first responders shared photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star and his teenage daughter. District Court Judge Charles Eick granted a request by county lawyers to review Vanessa Bryant’s records. The Los Angeles Times reports the judge limited the documents to the years since 2017 — not 2010 as the lawyers had sought. Vanessa Bryant is suing for invasion of privacy. The case is scheduled for trial in February.