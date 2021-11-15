Rain sets off flooding, mudslides in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Relentless rain has caused mud and rock slides in several locations in the southern part of the Pacific coast Canadian province of British Columbia. Some residents have been displaced and some highways are closed. The city of Abbotsford opened a reception center Sunday for residents who couldn’t get home or who were evacuated because of mudslides or flooding at several locations. The city says in a statement that mud or rock slides have cut off several routes, and that those who need shelter or assistance can go to the Abbotsford Recreational Centre.