Roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s capital wounds two people

By ABDUL QAHAR AFGHAN

Associated Press

KABUL (AP) — Police say a roadside bomb has exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul, wounding two people. Witnesses say the blast went off as a taxi passed by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul, injuring a man in the street and a woman inside the vehicle. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion. The Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban fighters and civilians. The blast came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another part of western Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others.