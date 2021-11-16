French police evacuates migrants from makeshift camp

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France (AP) — French police are evacuating migrants from a makeshift camp near Dunkirk, in northern France, where at least 1,500 people have gathered in hopes of making it across the English Channel to Britain. Migrants, including some families with young children, can be seen packing their few belongings as police encircle the camp, on the site of a former industrial complex in Grande-Synthe, east of Dunkirk. Several buses lined up near the camp. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that authorities would provide shelters for the migrants. Local authorities have warned of dire sanitary conditions and overcrowding in the area, risks associated with the fast approaching winter and deepening tensions between migrants and traffickers that often turn violent.