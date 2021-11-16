Gas explosion in Nigeria’s Lagos kills 5, including a child

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Emergency service officials in Nigeria say that a gas explosion in Lagos has killed at least five people, including a child. The gas explosion occurred on Tuesday morning in a crowded area of Lagos. Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency said that rescue operations are continuing. He said that rescue officials have recovered the bodies of three adult males, one adult female and a 10-year-old boy. The cause of the explosion is not known yet but Yemisi Sule of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said that the accident happened at a gas station. Gas explosions are common in Africa’s most populous country, especially in Lagos, a city of more than 14 million people.