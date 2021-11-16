Germany charges Syrian man in alleged extremist attack plan

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a Syrian man who allegedly supported the Islamic State group’s ideology has been charged with making preparations for an attack in Germany. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that he decided by June 2019 to carry out an attack in Germany that would be on a similar scale to previous IS attacks in Europe. They said his aim was to kill or wound as many people as possible. They said that the man acquired material to build improvised explosive devices, including acetone, hydrogen peroxide and sulfuric acid. He also allegedly made inquiries about using ordinary fertilizer as an explosive, acquired various metal parts and tools, and began to build a submachine gun.