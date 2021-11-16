Greece’s tavernas, coffee shops close for pandemic protest

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Associations representing restaurants and catering businesses in Greece are holding strikes and work stoppages across the country Tuesday, seeking renewed financial relief from the government due to the effects of the pandemic. Normally busy restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and traditional tavernas in Athens were shuttered, with chairs flipped onto outdoor tables ahead of a planned protest in the capital. Greece is currently reporting its highest daily number of confirmed COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic and the highest rate of death in six months, prompting the government to re-impose some restrictions that target roughly a third of the country’s population that remains unvaccinated.