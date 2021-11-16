Indian reporters accused of sparking tensions granted bail

By WASBIR HUSSAIN

Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Two Indian journalists who were detained on charges of inciting communal violence after tweeting that religious attacks on Muslims were worse than police had reported were granted bail by a court in the northeastern state of Tripura. The journalists were reporting on religious tensions in the state, where there were attacks against minority Muslims last month. Police said at least one mosque and several shops and homes belonging to Muslims were vandalized, but reported no deaths. Police say they detained the journalists for “inciting communal violence by posting false and fabricated news on social media”, but their employer called their detention “sheer harassment” and “targeting of the press.” Rights groups say that media freedom is under attack in India.