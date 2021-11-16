Key Libya commander announces candidacy for president

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A powerful commander in Libya has announced his candidacy for the country’s presidential elections next month. Khalifa Hifter has submitted his candidacy papers in the eastern city of Benghazi and announced the move in a video. He commands the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces. Hifter’s announcement comes after Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of dictator Moammar Gadhafi, submitted papers Sunday in the southern town of Sabha declaring his candidacy.