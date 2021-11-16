Ukraine offers payments for COVID jabs amid record deaths

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has reported record daily COVID-19 deaths as authorities struggle to boost the country’s vaccination rate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised to pay 1,000 hryvnias ($38) to each Ukrainian who gets vaccinated. Zelenskyy announced the incentive in a video posted on Facebook. He said, “With this money, it will be possible to purchase a gym or fitness club membership, visit a cinema, theatre, museum, concert hall or exhibition center, or buy tickets for domestic travel.” Although Ukraine has four coronavirus vaccines available, only 19.8% of the population has been vaccinated so far. The country reported 838 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.