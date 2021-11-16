UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency

GENEVA (AP) — The human rights office of the United Nations is citing reports that authorities in Ethiopia have detained at least 1,000 people under a state of emergency the government declared this month after a brutal yearlong war with rival Tigray forces. A spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Tuesday that Ethiopian authorities have often detained people on suspicion of “being affiliated to or supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.” She says the state of emergency “risks compounding an already very serious human rights and humanitarian situation.” Ethiopia’s war has killed thousands of people, and hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the Tigray region.