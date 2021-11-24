Booster to be required in Cyprus for some indoor access

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Authorities in Cyprus say they will deny access to indoor areas such as shopping malls, restaurants and supermarkets to anyone who hasn’t received a third booster shot seven months after being vaccinated against COVID-19. The health minister said Wednesday the measure will take effect on Dec. 18 as the east Mediterranean island nation tries to beat back a resurgence of coronavirus infections before the Christmas holidays. The minister also announced that mask-wearing in all indoor places including schools will become compulsory for everyone over age 6 at the end of the month.