Q&A: Alana Haim lives out a Valley dream in ‘Licorice Pizza’

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

When Paul Thomas Anderson first mentioned to Alana Haim that he wanted to put her in a movie, she assumed it would be as an extra walking through the frame, or something. And she thought that would be pretty great. But Anderson was dreaming bigger than her and wrote a whole movie about a character named Alana living in The Valley in the 1970s and wanted her to star. The 29-year-old Grammy-winner has gotten near universal praise for her debut performance in “Licorice Pizza,” which opens in limited release Friday and in theaters everywhere on Christmas.