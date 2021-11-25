Czechs declare state of emergency, impose new virus measures

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has declared a 30-day state of emergency and imposed additional restrictions in its effort to tackle a record surge of infections. The state of emergency comes into effect on Friday and is a powerful legal tool that makes it possible to restrict people’s rights. The health minister said Thursday all Christmas markets across the country are banned while it’s also banned to drink alcohol in public places. Furthermore, bars, restaurants, night clubs, discotheques and casinos have to close at 10 p.m. The number of people at culture and sports events will be limited to 1,000 who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. The decision came after a new record in coronavirus cases.