Egypt unveils renovated ‘Avenue of the Sphinxes’ in Luxor

By HAGGAG SALAMA

Associated Press

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities are unveiling a renovated ancient promenade dating back 3,000 years in the city of Luxor. Thursday’s ceremony was meant to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures as Egypt struggles to revive its tourism industry, battered by years of political turmoil and more lately, the coronavirus pandemic. The ancient walkway — known as the Avenue of the Sphinxes and renamed “The Path of the Gods” after the latest restoration work — connects the famous Karnak and Luxor temples in what was the city of Thebes in antiquity. It is believed to have been the path that pilgrims trod to visit the temples and pay tribute to their deities.