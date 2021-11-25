Gambia investigators urge justice for abuses under Jammeh

By ABDOULIE JOHN and CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Investigators with Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission have delivered a final report to the president, identifying and recommending for prosecution those most responsible for crimes and human rights abuses during the 22-year rule of former President Yahya Jammeh. President Adama Barrow said Thursday that justice will be done, and the commission will be one of his legacies as leader of Gambia. The commission was mandated to establish an impartial historical record of abuses committed from July 1994 to January 2017, when Jammeh fled into exile after losing elections. More than two years of hearings led to this report, recommending prosecutions. President Barrow has 6 months to submit a paper on how to carry out the recommendations.