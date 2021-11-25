Israel pushes for better Iran deal amid military buildup

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says he hopes a better nuclear deal will come out of upcoming talks between world powers and Iran. But Benny Gantz says Israel is hedging its bets and building up its military capabilities. He spoke to reporters on Thursday, at the close of a two-day visit to Morocco. Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers are set to kick off next week in Vienna. Iran has steamed ahead with its enrichment of uranium since the U.S. withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement in 2018. Israeli officials now say Tehran is closer than ever to developing nuclear arms. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.