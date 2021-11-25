Mexico’s economy slowed in 3rd quarter
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy slowed in the third quarter, posting a slight contraction compared to the previous three months, though it was still well above the same quarter a year earlier. Data released Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed Mexico experienced a 0.4% quarterly contraction. The director of Moody’s Analytics Latin America noted the effects of a surge of COVID-19 infections in August, supply-chain disruptions and a new law in Mexico aimed at eliminating outsourcing as among the factors responsible. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged the public to “view calmly” the effects of the slowdown.
Comments