Pakistan woman journalist targeted in eastern city of Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police says an assailant targeted a female journalist in the eastern city of Lahore while she was driving with her daughter and sister. They say the attacker used an iron bar to smash the car’s windshield on Wednesday night and shouted threats but the women escaped unharmed. The attacked journalist works for Pakistan’s Urdu-language newspaper Nawa-i-Waqt. She is the wife of an investigative journalist who was also attacked in Islamabad in 2017. Pakistan’s government insists it supports freedom of speech but journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse the country’s military and its agencies of harassing and attacking journalists or not doing enough to stop such attacks.