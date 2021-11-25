Skip to Content
Second group of Iraqis return after failed Europe gamble

By SALAR SALIM
Associated Press

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — A second group of Iraqis have returned home in repatriation flights after a failed bid to enter the European Union. Over 170 people returned on a flight that landed in Irbil airport in the northern Kurdish-run region Friday morning. Most were Iraqi Kurds. It was the second flight to bring back Iraqi returnees in a week. Returnees accused the Belarusian border authorities of cruelty — from beatings to threats — and said they attempted to push them to cross into neighboring EU countries Poland and Lithuania. 

