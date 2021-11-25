US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Five U.S. lawmakers have met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm the United States’ support for the self-governing island. The bi-partisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives touched down in Taiwan on Thursday night and were planning to meet with senior leaders including Tsai. No further details were provided about their itinerary. The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. Representatives Mark Takano, D-Calif., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas., and Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. are all part of the visiting delegation. The visit comes just a few weeks after a group of six Republican lawmakers visited the island.