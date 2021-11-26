Germany: Interpol chief must respect rule of law

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says that Interpol’s new president, like all officials at the international law enforcement body, must act in accordance with the rule of law. The comments from Germany’s foreign ministry followed claims by human rights groups that the newly elected president of Interpol was involved in torture and arbitrary detentions in his native United Arab Emirates. He was elected for a four-year term by Interpol members Thursday. A German ministry spokesperson played down the new president’s role in the organization, saying that he would mainly have “representative duties” and that operative leadership of Interpol would remain with its secretary general, who is German, until 2024.