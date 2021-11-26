Libya: UN decries attack on court ahead of national vote

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The UN mission in Libya condemns an attack by armed men on an appeals court as it was set to re-examine an earlier decision that disqualified the son of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi from running for president. On Friday, the UNSMIL warned that such acts would undermine Libyans’ right to participate in the vote. Libya is set to hold the first round of presidential elections on Dec. 24, after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and end the country’s civil war. However, the upcoming vote faces many challenges including unresolved issues over laws governing the elections, and occasional infighting among armed groups.