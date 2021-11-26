Shots fired at police, journalists in Martinique COVID riots

PARIS (AP) — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says shots have been fired overnight at security forces and journalists on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, as violence erupted amid protests over COVID-19 restrictions. Several police officers have been injured, Darmanin tweeted Friday. He added that 10 people have been arrested. Martinique’s protesters joined this week in a movement launched by labor unions in the neighboring island of Guadeloupe to denounce France’s COVID-19 pass and mandatory vaccination for health care workers. The pass is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel. Demonstrators are also angry over deep-seated economic, social and racial inequality.