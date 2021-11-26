Thousands of Indian farmers celebrate 1 year of key protests

SHONAL GANGULY

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of jubilant Indian farmers waving green and white flags have marked the anniversary of their movement by celebrating a victory that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw agriculture laws the farmers feared would drastically reduce their incomes. Using tractors, jeeps and cars, farmers from New Delhi’s neighboring states last November converged on the highways on the outskirts of the capital, braving a harsh winter, a scorching summer and a devastating coronavirus surge. Farmer groups are continuing to camp out at three key border points with New Delhi, waiting for the laws to be officially withdrawn during a parliament session scheduled to begin next week. They say the laws would leave them at the mercy of corporations with no obligation to pay guaranteed prices.