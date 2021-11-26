Turkish court extends activist’s detention despite pressure

ANDREW WILKS

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has extended the imprisonment of philanthropist Osman Kavala, whose case caused a diplomatic crisis with the U.S. and other Western countries after they called for his release. The court’s decision on Friday paves the way for the Council of Europe to launch infringement proceedings against Turkey. Kavala has been incarcerated without being convicted for more than four years, prompting claims of political persecution against the businessman amid international criticism of Ankara’s crackdown on opponents. The Council of Europe warned Turkey in September that it would begin proceedings unless it released Kavala before a ministerial meeting next week. The process could further isolate Turkey and threaten a key link to Europe.