Turkish soldier killed on Syrian border: Defense Ministry

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Defense Ministry says a Turkish soldier has been killed trying to stop people crossing into Syria. Infantry Specialist Sergeant Savas Dinc was wounded “during the intervention (against) people trying to cross illegally from Turkey to Syria,” the ministry said in a statement Friday. He was transferred to a hospital in Kilis, where he died. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported the 29-year-old was wounded by gunfire. The Turkey-Syria border is criss-crossed by smuggling routes that were used in recent years by foreign fighters seeking to join Syria’s civil war.