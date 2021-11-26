Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

By YURAS KARMANAU

The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian president says that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in Ukraine next week. The Kremlin spokesman rejected the allegation made Friday. At a news conference in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received information that a coup was being planned for next Wednesday or Thursday. He did not give many details to back up his allegation, but pointed to a suspected role of Ukraine’s richest oligarch. The Kremlin spokesman rejected the allegations, telling reporters in Moscow that: “Russia had no plans to get involved. … Russia never does such things at all.”