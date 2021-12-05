EXPLAINER: Jussie Smollett’s turn to testify. Will he?

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself, the big question when the actor’s trial resumes is whether he will tell his side of the story. The choice is risky, but some legal experts say Smollett’s only chance of acquittal is by giving the jury another narrative. And, they say, jurors are told not to hold it against defendants who choose not to testify, but they often go back to the deliberation room and do just that.