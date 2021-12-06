How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

To protect yourself against the omicron variant, experts say to do what you would against any other variant. That means getting vaccinated if you haven’t already, getting a booster if you’re eligible and stepping up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask. For all the attention omicron is getting, the overwhelming cause of infections in many places is still the delta variant. As scientists work on learning more about omicron, experts note the importance of layering protection. That’s especially true with holiday travel and gatherings around the corner. A booster shot is one of those layers.