Afghans wait and worry at US bases after frantic evacuation

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. (AP) — More than three months after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, about 35,000 Afghans are still housed at six U.S. military installations. The U.S. welcomed journalists to the largest of the bases, in central New Jersey, where many Afghans are relieved to be safe but also deeply fearful for family and friends back home as they anxiously await the start of their new lives. The Department of Homeland Security and refugee resettlement agencies say they hope to have the Afghans off the bases and into American communities by Feb. 15.