Navy contests Hawaii’s orders to suspend, drain fuel tanks

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is contesting orders from Hawaii to suspend use of fuel tanks at a complex above a drinking water aquifer until certain conditions are met. The Navy has already said it was suspending use of the massive storage complex near Pearl Harbor following days of complaints that tap water smells like fuel and has sickened some people. But Hawaii’s state government order demands that the suspension remain in effect until independent evaluators can ensure that appropriate actions are taken to protect drinking water. The state health department set a hearing for Tuesday. It was postponed after the Navy told state officials it would contest the emergency order.