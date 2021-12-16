Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Three children still are in critical condition in hospital while one has been discharged following the incident on Thursday in the island state of Tasmania. Police Commissioner Darren Hine said the dead were three boys and two girls aged 11 or 12. He asked for the identities of the children to remain private. Children at the Hillcrest Primary School in Davenport were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 10 meters (33 feet) into the air.