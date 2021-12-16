Justice Department asks high court to allow vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration asked the justices to allow the “urgently needed health and safety measure to take effect before the winter spike in COVID-19 cases worsens further.” It said the requirement “will save hundreds or even thousands of lives each month.” Two federal appeals court have kept the mandate blocked in a total of 24 states.