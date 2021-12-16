Michael Cohen sues Trump claiming retaliatory imprisonment

By JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

Michael Cohen claims in a new lawsuit that Donald Trump retaliated against him for writing his tell-all memoir last year. The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court says Cohen’s abrupt return to federal prison last year endangered his life and amounted to punishment for criticizing the former president. Cohen says his second stint behind bars began with 16 harrowing days in solitary confinement. He says he suffered shortness of breath, severe headaches caused by high blood pressure and anxiety inside a narrow cell he left just 30 minutes a day at the federal prison in Otisville, New York.