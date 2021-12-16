Michigan group delays bid to elect national popular winner

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group has dropped plans to circulate petitions for a 2022 ballot drive to award Michigan’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote if enough other states join the pact. Organizers will instead target the 2024 ballot. The initiative, which was launched in September, has drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers and the state GOP. The movement would be successful when member states account for at least 270 electoral votes — the minimum threshold to secure the presidency. The number now stands at 195. Twice this century, the loser of the popular vote has become president.