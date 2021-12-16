Minnesota woman accused of shooting at strangers in vehicles

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman suspected of shooting at strangers in vehicles over the last few months is facing four charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities have not released a potential motive. Latoya Weston declined to make a statement to police and her lawyer said she’s not guilty. The 44-year-old West St. Paul woman was arrested after police received two key tips following the release of surveillance photos. Weston is accused of shooting at a vehicle in St. Paul with a 21-year-old driver and a teenager and two young children inside on Oct. 19. No one was injured. A July 1 attack in a suburb injured a driver.