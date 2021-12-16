UN leader urges ‘concrete’ moves on year-end vaccine goal

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is exhorting the world to make “concrete” progress within days toward a goal of vaccinating 40% of the global population against COVID-19 before the year ends. Guterres delivered that message in a virtual news briefing, while working from home himself because of exposure to the coronavirus. He says 98 countries have yet to meet the 40%-vaccinated target set by the World Health Organization. Forty countries haven’t vaccinated even 10%. Guterres went into isolation last week after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. He has since tested negative.