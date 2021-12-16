Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:48 PM

UN leader urges ‘concrete’ moves on year-end vaccine goal

KTVZ

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is exhorting the world to make “concrete” progress within days toward a goal of vaccinating 40% of the global population against COVID-19 before the year ends. Guterres delivered that message in a virtual news briefing, while working from home himself because of exposure to the coronavirus. He says 98 countries have yet to meet the 40%-vaccinated target set by the World Health Organization. Forty countries haven’t vaccinated even 10%. Guterres went into isolation last week after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. He has since tested negative.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content