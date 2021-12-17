2021 Notebook: In 2021, the US right to abortion is in peril

By The Associated Press

As 2021 comes to a close, Roe v. Wade — the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court has indicated in arguments that it would uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision isn’t expected before June. Around the United States, abortion clinics are preparing for a world in which abortion could be made illegal in roughly half the country. AP reporters involved in the coverage say all signs point to a significant rollback of abortion rights in America.