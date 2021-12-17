Afghan envoy to UN resigns after Taliban moved to oust him

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The former Afghan government’s ambassador to the United Nations has resigned after the country’s current Taliban rulers sought to replace him with their own envoy. The U.N. says Ghulam Isaczai informed the world body Thursday that he stepped down the day before. Afghanistan’s U.N. Mission tweeted that another diplomat, Naseer Faiq, would lead it as a chargé d’affaires. Taliban leaders have been trying to put their own representative in their country’s seat. The U.N. General Assembly delayed action on the request Dec. 6. The Taliban seized power in August, but no country has recognized their government.