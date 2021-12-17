Briton ordered held by Sweden court in deadly ship collision

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A British national has been ordered held in pre-trial custody suspected of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden that left one person dead and one missing. The man was a crew member of the Scot Carrier that collided Monday with Danish-flagged Karin Hoej causing the latter to capsize. One person was later found dead inside the hull and another is missing. A southern Sweden court said Thursday the Briton was suspected of aggravated sea drunkenness, aggravated negligence in maritime traffic and causing another person’s death. He admits negligence but denies causing another person’s death.